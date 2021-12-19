Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool are held

By Press Association
December 19 2021, 6.47pm Updated: December 19 2021, 7.27pm
Ruben Dias (second right) celebrates scoring City’s opener (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.

Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.

Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.

Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.

City are clear of Liverpool after the Reds’ thrilling 2-2 draw at Tottenham.

Harry Kane’s first home Premier League goal of the season gave Spurs the lead before Diogo Jota headed Liverpool level.

Andrew Robertson put the visitors ahead with a close-range header after Tottenham were upset Dele Alli was not awarded a penalty just before.

Son Heung-min cashed in on Alisson’s mistake to make it 2-2 and Robertson was sent off for a rash tackle on Emerson Royal after referee Paul Tierney changed his decision from a yellow to red card having consulted his monitor.

Spurs sit seventh, six points behind the top four but with three games in hand.

Chelsea dropped more points with a goalless draw at Wolves to leave them third and six points behind City.

The visitors had a request for the fixture to be postponed rejected by the Premier League after a coronavirus outbreak, with manager Thomas Tuchel saying they were “a bit angry” following the decision.

Daniel Podence had an early goal ruled out for offside while Leander Dendoncker wasted a fine headed chance just before the break.

Goalkeeper Jose Sa denied Christian Pulisic as Chelsea drew their third game in their last six league outings.

Wolves remain eighth but have scored just 13 goals in their 18 games this season.