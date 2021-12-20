Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou never doubted he would bring silverware to Celtic

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 4.33am
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates with the trophy (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates with the trophy (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ange Postecoglou never doubted he would get success at Celtic and understood it would have to come quickly.

But the Premier Sports Cup-winning boss hopes their Hampden success on Sunday will furnish his newly-assembled squad with further belief and resilience.

Postecoglou’s marquee signing, Kyogo Furuhashi, delivered at Hampden with a brilliantly-taken double as Celtic came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 and claim their first trophy since the delayed 2020 Scottish Cup.

Postecoglou took over a club in the midst of a major transition in June and had to deal with transfer delays and a string of injuries, the latest to David Turnbull during the first half against Hibs.

But he relished the challenge and understood the expectations.

“When I took on this role, whilst no-one knew of me, I certainly knew what I was undertaking and particularly after last year,” he said.

“This football club cannot go two or three years without success and I knew that, me accepting this position, that was the expectation.

“And I wanted that. I wouldn’t have accepted the role if I didn’t want that responsibility.

“I wanted to get there as soon as possible because that’s what the expectation of any Celtic manager is.”

Postecoglou opened his reign with a Champions League exit and three consecutive away defeats in the cinch Premiership but he quickly got his team playing football that got the fans on his side.

“Without sounding arrogant, I have never doubted myself or wavered in my own self-belief about what I could do,” the former Australia head coach said.

“I understood when I took this role… I mean all of you were probably running a book on how long I would last. A few of you probably had December but that’s out the window. Which is fair enough, but that doesn’t affect me.

“It’s not arrogance but I am really passionate about what I do. I have been passionate since I can remember as a little kid, and I have got a real certainty about the way I want to do things.

“And with that, the more obstacles put in my path, I guess the more I lean in against it.

“That’s the bit I love, that’s what gets me going. When it’s smooth, I get really irritated. I have moved on in every job I have had after having success because I felt, well, what’s the next challenge?

“The difficulties this year, the challenges so far – and there’s many more to come – I love that. That’s what I love to do.”

Postecoglou admitted he had tried hard to sell the supporters some hope when he first arrived in difficult circumstances.

He added: “Success turns that hope into something more tangible now – OK, maybe this team can do some special things. The players, the staff, everyone involved, will feed on that.

“It’s the manner in which you do it that counts just as much as the success itself, because this football club has had a lot of success over many years. But a lot of the time it has been the dominant team.

“We weren’t the dominant team at the start of this year. Very few people would have thought we could have had any kind of success, particularly this early.

“So to do that, overcoming what we have, definitely builds belief and resilience.”

More from The Courier