Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2014 – Eoin Morgan replaced Alastair Cook as England ODI captain

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 6.01am
Alastair Cook was replaced as England one-day captain after a poor run of form (David Davies/PA)
Alastair Cook was replaced as England one-day captain after a poor run of form (David Davies/PA)

Alastair Cook was replaced as England’s one-day international captain on this day seven years ago with Eoin Morgan taking over.

Cook had been expected to lead the side into the 2015 World Cup but a slump in form led to the unplanned change less than two months before the tournament.

Under Cook, England had lost five successive ODI series while the opener himself had scored just one half-century in 22 innings.

Cook had passed 50 just once in 22 innings
Alastair Cook had passed 50 just once in 22 innings (Simon Cooper/PA)

As a result the 29-year-old, although he was to remain as Test captain, was dropped from the limited-overs side and did not make the World Cup squad.

The news came as a heavy blow to the left-hander who, after defeat in Sri Lanka just days earlier, had said he had no intention of resigning.

“I am gutted to be left out of the World Cup squad, and it is likely to take me a while to get over the disappointment,” said Cook, whose ODI career ended at that point after 92 appearances.

Dublin-born Morgan, who had previously stood in as skipper on eight occasions, was seen as the natural replacement despite his own struggles with the bat. Morgan, then 28, had scored just one half-century in his previous 19 innings.

Morgan was seen as the natural replacement for Cook
Eoin Morgan was seen as the natural replacement for Cook (Liam McBurney/PA)

National selector James Whitaker said: “Having reviewed the recent series against Sri Lanka we came to the conclusion that there was no place for Alastair Cook amongst our strongest 15 one-day players and therefore recommended Eoin Morgan be appointed one-day captain.”

Morgan, who began his ODI career with his native Ireland before switching allegiance, said: “It is a huge honour to captain England, and I am delighted to be leading the one-day side.

“I firmly believe that with the players currently involved in the one-day set-up we have the makings of a very good one-day side, a young side that can surprise people at the World Cup.”

That proved an optimistic prediction for the 2015 tournament as England failed to make it out of the group stage, finishing fifth in Pool A after losing four of their six games.

From that low began the revival, however, with Morgan presiding over a change in philosophy and upturn in fortunes that culminated in success at the next World Cup four years later.