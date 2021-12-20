Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Bernardo Silva set for new Manchester City deal

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 7.17am
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva could get a new deal (Richard Sellers/PA)
What the papers say

Manchester City are set to reward Bernardo Silva with a bumper new deal, according to The Sun. The Portugal international had been linked with an Etihad exit in the summer but has been a key part of Pep Guardiola’s side this season. And the 27-year-old could reportedly now see his weekly earnings rise to £300,000 a week with the Premier League leaders.

Newcastle are said to have their sights set on boosting their attacking options, with The Sun writing Manchester United’s Anthony Martial is on their radar. Martial’s agent has revealed his client is looking to leave Old Trafford, and it is claimed Eddie Howe’s side could land the Frenchman on a £6million loan deal until the end of the season.

Juan Mata could be leaving Old Trafford
The same paper claims Juan Mata could leave Manchester United and return to his homeland. The Spaniard has been linked with a free transfer to Barcelona at the end of the season, unless the two clubs can reach an agreement to make the move work in January.

Chelsea are reportedly searching for left-back cover. The Mail claims Thomas Tuchel has asked for another player to boost his left side in Ben Chilwell’s absence, with AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez said to be among his top targets.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: Real Madrid are interested in the Leeds-born Norway international, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has told Bild.

Edin Dzeko: The former Manchester City striker has been linked with joining Newcastle from Inter Milan by The Sun.

