Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Harry Winks impresses Antonio Conte with commitment and desire

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 9.09am Updated: December 20 2021, 10.09am
Harry Winks impressed against Liverpool (PA)
Harry Winks impressed against Liverpool (PA)

Harry Winks could have taken a big step towards winning over new boss Antonio Conte, who described the midfielder as a “really good player” after his display against Liverpool.

With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg absent and Oliver Skipp on the bench, Winks was entrusted with his first Premier League start under the Italian and delivered a man-of-the-match performance in the 2-2 draw.

The 25-year-old’s future looked in doubt and was frozen out under Nuno Espirito Santo and even spoke out at his lack of game time and hinted the upcoming transfer window could be a pivotal month.

Conte has promised to evaluate all of his players before next month and Winks could have made a point.

“I think a good performance, but I didn’t have doubts about this,” he said.

“Harry Winks is working very hard. He impressed me in training sessions for his commitment, his will, his desire. I think he’s a really good player.

“When we play in this way, with this formation, with a number four in front of the three central defenders, I think he’s very, very good. Very good.

“Good performance from him and Dele played a good game.”

It was also Alli’s first Premier League start of the Conte reign and there have been reports this week that the 25-year-old will be allowed to leave on loan in January.

His performance was marred by missing a golden chance in the first half, but it was a decent showing overall.

“Dele, if we play with a 3-5-2, he’s a midfielder that is good physically, strong physically, good technique, good penetration because he has the right ability to attack,” Conte said. “He had chances to score but good performance.

“Also (Ryan) Sessegnon. I know that if we want to improve, if we want to improve our level, I need to improve every single player that we have. This is the only way, the only path that we have to do.

“I know that if we improve every single player, we improve the level of this team. Otherwise it will be very difficult to be competitive.”