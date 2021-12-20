Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibernian appoint new manager Shaun Maloney on three-and-a-half-year deal

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 11.11am Updated: December 20 2021, 12.03pm
Shaun Maloney has taken charge of Hibs (Alan Rennie/PA)
Hibernian have confirmed the appointment of Shaun Maloney as their new manager.

Maloney succeeds Jack Ross after working as assistant manager to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

The former Celtic, Wigan, Aston Villa and Scotland player has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The 38-year-old will be assisted by former Hibs player Gary Caldwell, while his backroom staff will include current coaches David Gray and Craig Samson, plus Italian Valerio Zuddas, who was recently assistant boss at Hajduk Split.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said: “Our recruitment for a new manager has been thorough, strategic, and centred around the clear vision we have for this football club.

“We wanted to acquire a manager who has an attacking mentality, who’s progressive, and someone who is hungry for the opportunity to build something here at this big club.

“Shaun has been the standout candidate throughout this process as his idea of football is completely aligned with ours and the history of this football club.

“He believes in attacking, possession-based football and has implemented it at the highest level with Roberto Martinez at Belgium.

“He is also a coach that wants to develop the players we have at this football club, as we have assembled a good squad.

Scotland v Belgium – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying – Group I – Hampden Park
Maloney with Romelu Lukaku at Hampden

“He’s aligned with our focus on bringing through young talent through our development team and wants to work with young players.

“Shaun’s a young coach and this is a big opportunity for him to show what we can do.

“We will support him in the upcoming transfer windows to help him achieve our ambitions here.

“We have real belief in Shaun and he has huge belief in himself.”