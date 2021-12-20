Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Prior: England’s batting just not good enough

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 11.41am Updated: December 20 2021, 11.49am
Jos Buttler tried his best for England (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Former wicketkeeper Matt Prior branded England’s batting “not good enough” after another Ashes failure.

England trail Australia 2-0 in the series after a 275-run loss in Adelaide, which followed a nine-wicket defeat in Brisbane.

England have not passed 300 in their four innings so far, and that continues a trend that long predates this series.

Australia's players celebrate the wicket of Jos Buttler
Prior, part of three Ashes-winning teams, told BT Sport: “It’s just not good enough. I’d love to sit here and say this excuse, that excuse, but it’s also not a new thing. We’ve consistently not scored enough runs for quite a long period of time.

“You know that if you want to win Test matches, you want to be the number one Test team in the world, you have to score big runs, and specifically big first-innings runs because you have to play the game on the front foot.”

Giving his reaction, former England captain Alastair Cook said: “Ultimately England are ruing the fact they’ve made too many mistakes in these two games.

“The fielding isn’t as good as the Australians’. The decision-making, I’d say – off the field – hasn’t been good enough. And you can’t afford, on a tour like this, to make mistakes.

“Hindsight is the easiest place to come from but we’ve gone into this tour with all the stuff from Chris Silverwood saying we’re going to be the best prepared England team.

“Yes there have been some circumstances that they can’t have avoided, like the Covid situation, the weather they had.

“But they turned up to play the biggest Ashes game, which is the first one where you set the tone for the series, and played a bowling attack that had never played before.

“Where’s the planning? That’s the bit I found frustrating. It’s simple mistakes, avoidable mistakes.”

England’s resilience in the second innings, where they pushed the match into the final session, at least provided a glimmer of optimism, and Prior singled out wicketkeeper Jos Buttler for his contribution with the bat.

“It’s been such a tough game for him as an individual,” said Prior. “He wasn’t batting for his place or himself, he was trying to do a job for the team. He’ll take a huge amount from that.”

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen called for understanding of England’s woes, saying on Twitter: “PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE just give these England cricketers a bit of slack. An #Ashes tour is incredibly tough & these are not normal times right now. Their batting is horrendous, I know, but go easy please!”