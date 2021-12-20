Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Geraint Thomas signs new two-year contract with INEOS Grenadiers

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 12.39pm
Geraint Thomas has signed a new contract (Aaron Chown/PA)
British cyclist Geraint Thomas has signed a new two-year contract to remain with INEOS Grenadiers.

The 2018 Tour de France winner has been with the team since its inception in 2010.

“I’m still super motivated to work hard and train hard,” the 35-year-old said in a statement. “That’s what I love doing.

“I still really enjoy riding my bike, pushing myself. When you can see the finish line of your professional sporting career, you want to make the most of it every day and make it all count.”

Welshman Thomas endured some tough times in 2021, suffering crashes at the Tour de France and in the road race at the Tokyo Olympics.

He has spent the past fortnight at his team’s 2022 pre-season camp in Mallorca, preparing for his 16th season as a professional.

Geraint Thomas won the 2018 Tour de France
Geraint Thomas won the 2018 Tour de France (Aaron Chown/PA)

INEOS Grenadiers deputy team principal Rod Eliingworth said: “He is hungry for more success at the highest level.

“Next season is going to be a real fight. The competition is stronger than ever.

“We are going all in as a team and G is going to be a big part of that for us.”

