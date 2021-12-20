Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boxing Day fixtures in EFL hit by further coronavirus postponements

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 2.19pm Updated: December 20 2021, 2.49pm
Northampton’s Boxing Day clash with Walsall has been postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak at the club (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Boxing Day fixtures at Cardiff, Northampton and Newport have been postponed as coronavirus outbreaks continue to cause chaos in the English Football League.

Cardiff were scheduled to host Coventry in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday but they have “several cases of Covid-19” among their playing squad and staff.

Northampton were set to play at home to Walsall in League Two, while Newport were due to take on leaders Forest Green in the same division.

A host of EFL games have been postponed during the past week following an increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant.

A Cardiff statement read: “Following consultation with the EFL, Cardiff City regret to announce that Boxing Day’s fixture with Coventry City has been postponed due to several cases of Covid-19 within the playing squad and staff.”

Cardiff’s scheduled game at home to Derby this past weekend was also postponed, as was Coventry’s meeting with Stoke.

Earlier on Monday, Northampton and Forest Green each announced their forthcoming weekend games were off due to coronavirus issues in their respective squads.

Table-topping Forest Green, who sit four points clear of the second-placed Cobblers, have now seen their last three fixtures called off.

Of the six clubs affected by the latest postponements, Newport were the only team in action on Saturday, losing 3-0 at Rochdale.