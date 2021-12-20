Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Covid rules Pablo Mari and Albert Sambi Lokonga out of Sunderland clash

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 5.05pm
Albert Sambi Lokonga misses out due to Covid (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Albert Sambi Lokonga misses out due to Covid (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Arsenal have Pablo Mari and Albert Sambi Lokonga absent due to Covid-19 for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Sunderland.

Sead Kolasinac (ankle) is also missing against the League One side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to be missing from the squad once again. The forward has not been involved in the last three games following internal disciplinary action and is not likely to be recalled.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has a major doubt over midfielder Leon Dajaku.

The 20-year-old German had to be helped from the pitch at Ipswich on Saturday after suffering a contact injury and is to undergo an X-ray, although replacement Denver Hume came through unscathed on his return from an ankle problem.

Full-back Dennis Cirkin and midfielder Corry Evans are closing in on full fitness, but Johnson has revealed one unnamed player has tested positive for Covid-19 and will have to self-isolate as a result.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Xhaka, Lacazette, Martinelli, Leno, Holding, Tavares, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Pepe, Aubameyang, Nketiah, Balogun.

Sunderland provisional squad: Hoffmann, Doyle, Flanagan, Wright, Neil, Hume, Gooch, Winchester, Broadhead, Stewart, Pritchard, Patterson, Cirkin, Younger, Alves, Evans, Embleton, O’Brien, Kimpioka.

More from The Courier