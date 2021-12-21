Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2011: Leading scorer Chris Paterson hangs up Scotland boots

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 6.01am
Former Scotland international Chris Paterson wrote his name into the record books (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Scotland’s leading points scorer Chris Paterson announced his retirement from international rugby following a distinguished 12-year career, on this day 10 years ago.

The 33-year-old registered an unprecedented 809 points across 109 appearances and was the only Scot to have appeared at four Rugby World Cup tournaments.

He was also his country’s most-capped player at the time, a record broken by former team-mate Ross Ford in 2017.

Paterson, who captained Scotland on 12 occasions, had been hampered by a groin injury, impacting his world-renowned place-kicking.

“The big emotion is pride and happiness,” he said. “I was lucky enough to win a first cap, which was special, but to then play in a 50th and 100th is something that springs to mind as a highlight.

“It’s a terribly-hard decision to make and one you don’t want to have to make. When you do make it on your own terms, in your time, at the right time, it’s a lot easier.”

Paterson made his debut in the 1999 World Cup versus Spain before becoming a regular in the inaugural Six Nations in 2000.

He appeared at fly-half, wing and full-back and surpassed Gavin Hastings as Scotland’s leading points scorer and Scott Murray’s cap record on the 2008 tour to Argentina.

Chris Paterson, centre, made his final Scotland appearance in the 2011 World Cup defeat to England
Chris Paterson (centre) made his final Scotland appearance in the 2011 World Cup defeat to England (David Davies/PA)

His unrivalled points haul included 22 tries, 170 penalties, 90 conversions and three drop goals.

Paterson suffered a lacerated kidney on the occasion of his 100th cap – a 31-24 loss to Wales in 2010 – while his final appearance came in a 16-12 World Cup pool stage defeat to England at Eden Park in Auckland the following year.

His professional club career, which began at Glasgow and was followed by two spells with Edinburgh, either side of a short stint at Gloucester, ended in 2012.

