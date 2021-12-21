Australia select uncapped Scott Boland for Boxing Day Test against England

Australia have called up uncapped seamer Scott Boland for the Boxing Day Test against England as cover for a bowling attack showing signs of wear and tear.

The decision to add the 32-year-old to the squad suggests the management have some fitness concerns over their pace group after going 2-0 up in the Ashes in Adelaide this week.

Captain Pat Cummins is set to return after serving a seven-day isolation for a close contact with Covid-19 but Josh Hazlewood is in doubt as he continues to recover from a side injury, Mitchell Starc appeared to be in discomfort at times in the last couple of days at Adelaide Oval and all-rounder Cameron Green is still being treated carefully.

A call-up at the MCG is a dream for local boy Boland on his home ground. He turned out for Australia A against England Lions earlier this month, twice dismissed the touring skipper Alex Lees with the new ball.

The 32-year-old has played 14 one-day internationals and three Twenty20s for his country but has yet to earn his Baggy Green.

Australia proved their strength in depth during their 275-run win in South Australia, where debutant Michael Neser and the recalled Jhye Richardson stepped in admirably for Cummins and Hazlewood.

Richardson, who took five for 42 on the final day to seal victory, said: “The beauty of Australian cricket at the moment is we’ve got fast bowling stocks for days. I think that’s a wonderful problem for the selectors to have.”