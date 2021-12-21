Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Manchester clubs to battle Real Madrid for Erling Haaland

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 7.33am
Manchester City and Manchester United are up against Real Madrid in competition for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland (Nick Potts/PA)
What the papers say

Manchester City and Manchester United are up against Real Madrid in the race for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to the Sun, which writes Haaland has a £68million release clause at Dortmund. The noise around the 21-year-old’s potential Bundesliga exit reached a crescendo in recent days after he appeared to wave goodbye to his club’s fans.

Everton’s acquisition of a new defender has apparently hastened the departure of Lucas Digne, 28, from Goodison Park. The Mirror says a £17 million deal has been agreed with Dynamo Kiev for Digne’s likely replacement, 22-year-old Ukrainian defender Vitaliy Mykolenko. It is understood Leicester and Newcastle will target France’s Digne in the January transfer window.

Sevilla’s Jules Kounde with the ball
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is understood to be a long-time admirer of Jules Kounde (DPA/PA)

Manchester United will reportedly have to beat Chelsea if they want to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla. The Sun, quoting ESPN, says the Blues are favourites to make a move on the France international, 23, in January.

Metro cites Argentina’s Ole as reporting Manchester United have joined Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus in the race for River Plate striker Julian Alvarez, while it is reported two of the club’s forwards – Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani – are in touch with Newcastle and Barcelona, respectively.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Edinson Cavani: Barcelona have expressed interest in the Manchester United striker, but the Daily Mail reports the Red Devils are moving to keep him for the rest of his contract.

Dele Alli: The Tottenham midfielder is being watched by both Newcastle and West Ham, according to Eurosport.

