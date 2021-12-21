Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yorkshire form partnership with Pakistan Super League team Lahore Qalandars

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 1.09pm
Yorkshire have formed a partnership with Pakistan Super League team Lahore Qalandars (Danny Lawson/PA).
Yorkshire have teamed up with Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars, with “reducing barriers to entry to cricket for young people” among the express targets after the racism furore that has gripped the county.

According to Yorkshire, the partnership represents a chance for the club to “learn from and emulate” the Qalandars’ Players Development Program (PDP), which provides opportunities and kit bag essentials to 150 young players.

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf came through the PDP and will join Yorkshire as an overseas player for some of next season as part of a player exchange programme to help international competitors learn from each other.

A friendly fixture between the teams is set to be held at the Gaddafi Stadium on January 16, while academy players from both teams will have the chance to train and play abroad, with scholarships for “young, aspiring players” from both Yorkshire and Pakistan on offer.

Yorkshire chair Lord Patel, seeking to restore the club’s reputation after they were pilloried for their handling of Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims, hopes this move can create a county “that is welcoming and supportive to all”.

Patel said: “The work the Lahore Qalandars do both on and off the pitch is remarkable and can serve as a benchmark for clubs around the world – ours included – for how best to spot, foster and support talent at all levels in the game of cricket.

Haris Rauf is set to join Yorkshire next season for a spell (Zac Goodwin/PA)
“The Players Development Program is an incredible achievement – breaking the mould for how teams can be created within our sport and demonstrating that through offering access and support, great cricketing talent can be found from all backgrounds.

“Over the coming months, this, coupled with scholarships and new opportunities and experiences for academy players, will represent an exciting step toward a Yorkshire County Cricket Club that is welcoming and supportive to all.”

Rafiq’s allegations of institutional racism at the county where he had two stints between 2008 and 2018 and how Yorkshire dealt with the claims led to an overhaul, with Patel succeeding Roger Hutton last month.

Mark Arthur stood down as chief executive, while 16 members of the coaching and medical staff were dismissed at the beginning of the month, including first-team coach Andrew Gale and director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

Darren Gough, Yorkshire's interim director of cricket, has welcomed the partnership with Lahore Qalanders (Gareth Copley/PA)
They have invited applications for a new head coach and up to six non-executive directors to help the county navigate “the most challenging period” in their 158-year history, while former bowler Darren Gough has been installed as interim director of cricket.

Gough said: “I am thrilled to welcome the exceptionally talented Haris Rauf to our club. I am also excited by the opportunity to learn from the inspirational Players Development Program.

“For many people from a background like mine, cricket isn’t seen as an option, with the associated costs and access to facilities creating real barriers to entry.

“This partnership is an opportunity to take the blueprint the Qalandars has developed to such a success and work with them to define how that can be used to provide access for potential players from across Yorkshire.”

