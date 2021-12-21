‘Just another game’, insists Malky Mackay as Ross County take on St Johnstone

Ross County boss Malky Mackay is attaching no added significance to the bottom-of-the-table clash with St Johnstone in Perth.

The Staggies travel to McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night having found some form and overtaken Callum Davidson’s side in recent weeks.

The Highland outfit are one point clear of Saints after 18 cinch Premiership fixtures and Mackay sees it as just another opportunity for three points.

He said: “I don’t look at it in any different way to any other game.

“We approach the St Johnstone game looking at them purely as a team, how they are playing at the moment, what their squad is going to look like and how we are going to play against each other.

“I know we are going to play a team who won both cup competitions last year and who have the same manager, who is a good manager. So we go to Perth knowing it is going to be tough game.

“It is not any different to approaching any other game that we play.”

Mackay began his league tenure as County boss with a goalless draw against St Johnstone on the opening day of the campaign in Dingwall but will take nothing from that experience.

“We will really discard that altogether,” said Mackay, who revealed midfielder Harry Paton is “touch and go” with a calf problem.

“We will look very different. It was my first game in charge here in terms of the league and the team looks completely different now to it did then.

“Callum has got a different look to part of his team so really nothing (to take from that game).

“Both of us will look on the last three or four weeks of form, who we are playing, how are we playing and the squads we have got at the moment so that game will not really come into it.”