Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Hibs an unknown quantity following Shaun Maloney appointment – Stephen Glass

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 3.37pm
Stephen Glass is focused on Aberdeen ahead of the trip to Hibernian ( Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Glass is focused on Aberdeen ahead of the trip to Hibernian ( Steve Welsh/PA)

Stephen Glass has noted the contrast in emotions at Hibernian in recent days but is focused only on continuing Aberdeen’s good run of form.

Shaun Maloney was appointed as successor to Jack Ross on Monday, the day after Hibs lost the Premier Sports Cup final to Celtic at Hampden Park with caretaker manager David Gray in charge.

The former Celtic and Scotland attacker joined the Leith club from the Belgium national team, where he was assistant to Roberto Martínez, and his first job will be trying to prevent the Dons making it four successive cinch Premiership wins which would take then above Dundee United and into fifth place.

Ahead of the trip to Easter Road, Dons boss Glass said: “We knew that Hibs would be coming off the back of a big win in a cup final or a disappointment.

“It is the disappointment they have faced, but they have got a new manager in.

“I know that he was a tremendous player, a very good career, an international footballer and I know he has been working with one of the best recently, that is far as it goes.

“I also know that it is a different kettle of fish when you stand in front of a team and it is your team and you are responsible, but that is the challenge that he has taken on at a very good club.

“The one thing is it will be slightly less predictable, the fact that Shaun and Gary (Caldwell, assistant), you don’t know how they are going to tackle it.

“What I do know is they have had limited time to put any idea into the players.

“They have a choice, do they stay with what they have got and try to tweak it a touch or go all out and change things and hope that they get the understanding correct.

“That’s why I think it is important that we concentrate on us.

“I think we have been particularly good at that at tough away venues and, if we can do what we do well, I think we will dictate how the game goes but again performance level on the night dictates that.

“It is always a big game when Aberdeen play Hibs and we are looking forward to and we are looking of course to keep the momentum going.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier