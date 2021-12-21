Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Mirren ask SPFL to reschedule games with Celtic and Rangers due to Covid-19

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 5.37pm
St Mirren have been hit by infections (Ian Rutherford/PA)
St Mirren have been hit by infections (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Covid-hit St Mirren insisted they tried everything possible to fulfil fixtures against Celtic and Rangers before further disruption prompted them to request postponements.

St Mirren have asked the Scottish Professional Football League to reschedule their game against Celtic, who are due to visit Paisley on Wednesday night, and their Boxing Day trip to Ibrox.

The Buddies suspended training on Friday following positive tests but were still working on the basis of their match against Celtic going ahead.

The club scheduled a pre-match media conference by Zoom on Tuesday afternoon but it was twice delayed and then they admitted defeat.

A club statement read: “St Mirren Football Club can confirm that it has requested postponements of our upcoming cinch Premiership matches against Celtic and Rangers following further positive Covid tests.

“We have tried our utmost to fulfil the fixture, however, following further positive Covid cases this morning we are unable to field a team for either match with a significant number of first-team players and staff unavailable.

“The health and wellbeing of our players and staff remains our utmost priority and we will continue to take every precaution necessary.

“We are in continued discussions with the SPFL and we will keep supporters updated as we look for a resolution to this matter.”

