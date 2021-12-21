Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oldham director resigns after fans are banned for public criticism of owner

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 6.45pm
Oldham supporters in the stand protested against owner Abdallah Lemsagam in September (Ashley Western/PA)
An Oldham director has tendered his resignation after three fans were banned from attending matches following public criticism of the club’s owner.

The trio, including Bradley Knowles, who is a director of the Oldham Athletic Supporters’ Foundation, were informed through a letter from Oldham’s general manager Steve Brown that they would not be able to attend first team and youth matches – home and away – for three years.

The letter states that the fans have “regularly displayed your desire to promote your dislike of Oldham Athletic Football Club, its management and its progression; and you are influencing others to do the same”.

The decision was met with widespread criticism on social media and non-executive director Richard Bowden revealed he is resigning from the board over the issue.

Replying to a fan’s tweet, Bowden wrote: “I have indeed tendered my resignation to the club today. I was not involved in this decision in any way and as you suspected, would never have supported it.

“So the letter erroneously states the Board approved the action that was taken.”

There have been a number of protests regarding Abdallah Lemsagam’s ownership of the Latics, who sit second bottom of the Football League.

They face a huge match on Boxing Day against Scunthorpe, the only side beneath them in the League Two table.

