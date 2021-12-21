Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi relishing the physical challenge of Scottish football

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 6.47pm Updated: December 21 2021, 6.55pm
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi is enjoying life in Scotland (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi is enjoying life in Scotland (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi is relishing the physical challenge of Scottish football and is doing so with a smile on his face.

The slight 26-year-old Japan international has become a hero to the Hoops support since arriving in Glasgow in the summer from Vissel Kobe.

Furuhashi shrugged off a hamstring problem to score a double in the 2-1 Premier Sports Cup final win over Hibernian at Hampden Park on Sunday, taking his tally for the season to 16.

Speaking through an interpreter, Furuhashi discussed his early experiences of Scottish football.

He said: “The standard is very high and it is a lot more physical.

“In terms of the physical aspects of the play, I know that I am quite a small person but I see that as a good challenge.

“And every game I am trying to figure out how I can win against those challenges but I am having fun at the same time.

“Six months have gone past so quickly and part of that is because I have adapted to Scottish football and it has been really fun for me and you can see growth in the team as well, we are growing into a new team.

“I am very surprised how quickly I have adjusted and to get those results very quickly.

“I do believe it is from the support and trust of my team-mates and I am grateful for the support of everyone around me but I’m still not satisfied.”

Celtic have been linked with Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi – but without going into specifics, Furuhashi said he would welcome having more of his countrymen in Scotland.

He said: “I am not 100 per cent aware of all the rumours and what is going on behind the scenes so I can’t really comment on it.

“But if players were to come to Scotland to play football then all I could say was try to enjoy it and have as much fun as possible, and I believe that would link to good results.

“I would love to see more players come and play over here.

“I do think the J-league players are good enough and there are a lot
of good players in Japan .”

