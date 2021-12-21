Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou sympathises with Covid-hit St Mirren

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 6.49pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou feels for his St Mirren counterpart (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou feels for his St Mirren counterpart (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou acknowledged the indiscriminate nature of Covid-19 as he prepares to face virus-ravaged St Mirren in Paisley on Wednesday night.

St Mirren failed in a request to get the game postponed on Tuesday after recording more positive tests, four days after being forced to suspend training amid an outbreak.

There remains some doubt about the game with St Mirren awaiting more PCR results but Jim Goodwin could be forced to put out a severely-weakened side if they still have enough players under league rules.

Postecoglou said: “It is tough for Jim and the club. Dundee United were in a similar position at the weekend. It could happen to any of us.

“We got tested today and as a manager the first thing on your check list every day is to make sure we have got nothing ourselves.

“We have a significant injury list and if we lose players we are in a similar boat. It is just the way of the world right now.

“You do feel for the opposition but at the same time it is still a game we need to win and I am sure whoever St Mirren put out there, they will try to stop us and we just have to get on with it.”

Postecoglou addressed the difficulty of preparing for a game against a makeshift side but insists his players should have the answers for whatever they come up against.

The former Australia boss, whose side are seven points behind cinch Premiership leaders Rangers, said: “We pride ourselves in making sure we are well prepared for every opponent. We prepare the same way. We scout every opponent live and through footage.

“We have a team of analysts here who do a lot of work to make sure we have all the information so you are flying by the seat of your pants a little when you don’t know the line-up of the opposition, particularly when it such an extreme situation like now.

“But the flip side of that is we have some fundamentals that don’t change.

“There are some things in our preparation, in our football that, irrespective of the opponent, we always emphasise and we kind of fall back on that because the reality is, that is the nature of football, you can’t prepare for every outcome for every scenario.

“There might be some unknowns, some unexpected things happen, some players we weren’t aware of and the responsibility lies with the players to deal with that and how they deal with that is within the confines of our structure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier