Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Shaun Maloney looking to hit ground running as new Hibernian boss

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 7.19pm
Shaun Maloney has a quick introduction (Alan Rennie/PA)
Shaun Maloney has a quick introduction (Alan Rennie/PA)

Shaun Maloney faces the challenge of lifting his players and instilling his tactical demands ahead of his first match as manager of Hibernian.

Maloney makes his managerial debut on Wednesday when Aberdeen visit Easter Road in the cinch Premiership.

The 38-year-old took charge on Monday and many of his players did not train after losing a close Premier Sports Cup final to Celtic in a 2-1 defeat 24 hours earlier.

Their Hampden disappointment came 10 days after the shock of losing the man who got them there, Jack Ross, with many of the players expressing guilt and major disappointment over his sacking.

Maloney admitted he was “very aware” of the players’ hurt on both counts.

“The cup final is very raw,” he said. “David Gray and Craig Samson did a fantastic job in organising the team. The fight they showed gave me even more inspiration.

“In terms of their feelings for the previous manager, these are absolutely normal. It can take time for players but it’s a normal human feeling when you have a connection with someone, so I have no problem with that.

“My job is obviously to try to get them in a really good place for the match on Wednesday.”

Maloney will look to make an immediate impact but knows his ideas might take some time to filter into performances.

“I think the style will come,” the former Belgium coach said. “The style is just something I see is the best way to win a game while giving the supporters something they can be proud of. How long that takes, I hope it’s as quick as possible.

“At the moment I am trying to give the players as much information and get them in a place where they can really look to enjoy the game on Wednesday.

“But we are going to have to fight. We are going to have to fight in and out of possession. Aberdeen are a good team so we have to go and compete and then we have to try to dominate.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier