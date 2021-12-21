Shaun Maloney set to take charge of Hibernian for first time against Aberdeen By Press Association December 21 2021, 7.21pm Shaun Maloney will be in the Hibernian dugout (Graham Stuart/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Shaun Maloney makes his dugout debut as Hibernian manager for Aberdeen’s visit in the cinch Premiership. Hibs are without Kyle Magennis, who is still troubled by a groin problem. Melker Hallberg and Sean Mackie are still working their way back to fitness after lengthy lay-offs. Ross McCrorie is suspended for Aberdeen’s trip to Easter Road. The Dons defender has gone over the disciplinary points threshold. Dylan McGeouch and Matty Kennedy are working their way back into contention as is Calvin Ramsey, while Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine are all still sidelined. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson sidelined by groin problem St Mirren missing injured Eamonn Brophy for Hibernian showdown Christian Doidge could return after suspension for Hibs if he proves fitness No new problems for Aberdeen against St Mirren