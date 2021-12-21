Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Kane and Eetu Vertainen miss out as St Johnstone take on Ross County

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 7.23pm
Chris Kane is among St Johnstone’s absentees (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Chris Kane is among St Johnstone's absentees (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Cinch Premiership bottom club St Johnstone will be without at least four players to self-isolation rules when they host Ross County.

Chris Kane and Eetu Vertainen were already missing because of household contacts and two unnamed players were ruled out early in the week.

Cammy MacPherson (groin) is sidelined until January, while David Wotherspoon (knee) is out for the season but Murray Davidson is in contention to start following a lay-off.

Ross County’s Harry Paton is a doubt for the trip to Perth.

The midfielder is nursing a calf knock which kept him out of the game against Livingston at the weekend.

County defender Alex Iacovitti is still out with a hamstring injury.

