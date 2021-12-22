Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arsenal ads for fan tokens banned for taking advantage of customer inexperience

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 12.03am
Arsenal’s website ad for fan tokens banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA/PA)
Adverts by Arsenal promoting fan tokens have been banned for taking advantage of consumers’ inexperience in cryptoassets.

The Facebook and website posts included a video featuring Gunners players Ben White, Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney and read: “Fans should be aware that they could lose some or all of their money invested. We advise you to spend only what you can afford and seek independent financial advice if required.”

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) investigated whether the adverts took advantage of consumers’ inexperience or credulity and trivialised investment in cryptoassets, failed to illustrate the risk of the investment and did not make clear the “token” was a cryptoasset, which could only be obtained by opening an account and exchanging with another cryptocurrency.

Arsenal said fan tokens were used to encourage fan participation and were different to cryptocurrencies, which were virtual currencies used as a means of payment.

The club said they promoted the tokens responsibly by reminding fans they only needed one token to vote in decisions, that they should only purchase what they could afford and urged buyers to seek independent financial advice if required.

The ASA said the Financial Conduct Authority categorised utility tokens as cryptoassets, which were a complex and sophisticated investment, subject to frequent change in value and one that could potentially lead to large losses.

The watchdog said: “We acknowledged that the ads did not promote the fan tokens as an investment or financial product. However, the product was a cryptoasset regardless of how it was promoted and the ads did not contain any information that Capital Gains Tax (CGT) could be payable on profits from investing in cryptoassets.

“We therefore considered the potential tax implications were not made sufficiently clear to consumers considering investing in it.”

The ASA concluded: “Therefore, because the ads trivialised investment in cryptoassets and took advantage of consumers’ inexperience or credulity by not making clear that CGT could be payable on profits from investing, we concluded the ads were irresponsible and breached the Code.”

An Arsenal spokesman said: “We take our responsibilities with regard to marketing to our fans very seriously. We carefully considered the communications to fans regarding our promotions and provided information regarding financial risks.

“We will endeavour to comply with the ASA’s guidance regarding future communications in this fast moving area, however we will be seeking an Independent Review of the ASA’s ruling to seek greater clarity on the ASA’s current position.”

