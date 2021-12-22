Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea loan coach Carlo Cudicini pleased with Conor Gallagher progress

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 9.02am
Crystal Palace’s Conor Gallagher has impressed on loan from Chelsea. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Crystal Palace’s Conor Gallagher has impressed on loan from Chelsea. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chelsea loan coach Carlo Cudicini has heaped praise on in-form Conor Gallagher.

The 21-year-old midfielder has shone at Crystal Palace this season on loan from Stamford Bridge.

Gallagher has scored six goals in 17 outings this season and made his senior England debut against San Marino last month and has impressed Cudicini.

“What’s important for Conor is to finish the season where he is. That’s why we’ve not put anything in place to recall him next month – it’s the same with Billy Gilmour,” he told Ladbrokes.

“I’ve said this many times in the past, but a loan isn’t necessarily only successful if you’re playing every single minute. Sometimes, especially at that age, you learn just as much when you’re not in the team.

“I think back to Conor last season at West Bromwich Albion where he had a difficult moment when the manager Slaven Bilic was replaced by Sam Allardyce.

“Conor missed a few games under Allardyce and I had to talk with him and remind him that he should take this as a positive moment, because he’s learning how to deal with these types of situations and managerial changes.

“You hope to play every minute of every game, but there will be a time where you spend some time on the bench, so why not start to deal with that part of the game now?

“With a player as talented as Conor, you’re always going to receive a lot of interest from a number of clubs, both from England and abroad.

“It was just a matter of understanding what the manager wants from him, and then it’s about picking the right club – and we feel Crystal Palace is exactly that.”

