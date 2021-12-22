No new selection issues as Chris Wilder prepares Middlesbrough for festive clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has no fresh selection problems ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Nottingham Forest.

Full-back Neil Taylor emerged unscathed from his debut in Saturday’s 1-0 Sky Bet Championship win over Bournemouth and will hope to retain his place in the starting line-up for the busy festive programme.

Midfielder Matt Crooks and striker Duncan Watmore were doubts for that game after sustaining knocks at Stoke a week earlier, but both started against the Cherries.

However, Marc Bola, Marcus Browne, Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi remain on the sidelines.

Swansea head coach Steve Cooper is keeping his fingers crossed over Jordi Osei-Tutu and Alex Mighten.

Arsenal loanee Osei-Tutu was forced off before half-time during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Hull with a knock and replacement Mighten followed him back down the tunnel 11 minutes after the restart, although Cooper is hopeful that neither injury is significant.

Winger Joe Lolley did not make the squad at the weekend after a training ground knock delayed his return after illness, but will hope to be back in contention, while Tobias Figueiredo, who had also been unwell, was used as a late substitute against the Tigers.

Loic Mbe Soh (thigh), Max Lowe (groin) and Rodrigo Ely (muscle) continue to work their way back to fitness.