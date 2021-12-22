Close call for Doncaster ahead of their home clash with Sunderland

An error occurred. Please try again.

Doncaster will check on Ben Close ahead of Monday’s League One home clash with Sunderland.

As well as Close (knee), fellow midfielder Dan Gardner and defender Charlie Seaman are also being assessed as they continue their recoveries from injuries.

Fejiri Okenabirhie, Jon Taylor, John Bostock, Cameron John and Ro-Shaun Williams remain sidelined for second-bottom Rovers, who are under the caretaker management of Gary McSheffrey following Richie Wellens’ sacking earlier this month.

Last Saturday’s trip to Lincoln was postponed due to coronavirus cases in the Doncaster squad – as it stands, there is no suggestion the same will apply to this fixture.

Third-placed Sunderland could be without Nathan Broadhead for the contest in Yorkshire.

The forward came off in the 5-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat at Arsenal having sustained a hamstring problem.

Goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann is set to return after being left out of the squad by boss Lee Johnson for the cup tie, which saw Lee Burge play in goal.

Leon Dajaku also missed the Arsenal match, after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at Ipswich three days earlier.