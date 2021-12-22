Aaron Pressley misses out for AFC Wimbledon with hamstring problem

An error occurred. Please try again.

AFC Wimbledon will be without forward Aaron Pressley for the visit of Charlton in Sky Bet League One.

The Scot is expected to be out for a number of weeks after suffering a hamstring injury although the club are still to learn the full extent of the damage.

Daniel Csoka could return after missing the draw at Wycombe earlier this month through illness.

The defender has had an extra few days to recover after last weekend’s clash against Portsmouth was postponed.

Charlton are planning as if the match goes ahead despite recording additional positive Covid-19 cases this week.

The Addicks did play last Saturday, losing 1-0 at Plymouth, despite the coronavirus-related absences of Conor Washington, Akin Famewo and Josh Davison.

Those players remain in isolation and there have since been more unnamed positive tests.

Ryan Inniss is back in contention having appeared as a substitute at Home Park but Jake Forster-Caskey is a long-term casualty.