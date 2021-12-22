Neville helps charity and Poulter’s hole in one – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association December 22 2021, 6.20pm Gary Neville and Ian Poulter (Nick Potts/Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 22. Football Chelsea wished Gianluca Vialli well in his cancer battle. Gianluca, you’re always in our thoughts.Stay strong and keep fighting. 💙 pic.twitter.com/MCMKDnTL2f— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 22, 2021 Mohamed Elneny was excited for the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Hello semis .. here we come! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/pvWUQRnUVR— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) December 22, 2021 Christmas jumper day at Rangers. 📸 PIC OF THE DAY | 🦃😅 pic.twitter.com/qa0XC6KdTh— Rangers Women (@RangersWFC) December 22, 2021 Marcus Rashford supported ‘Sausage Rolls for Everyone’. Good luck guys! @LadBabyOfficial @edsheeran @eltonofficial @TrussellTrust 🎄 https://t.co/k5I8hNFpZR— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) December 22, 2021 A very generous donation was made. From all of the money generated from The Overlap this year, we have decided to donate it all to two brilliant charities, @macmillancancer and @alzheimerssoc.Here’s a video where I met two amazing women who shared their stories plus a special visit from Denis Law ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l0nIFY5iCI— Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 22, 2021 Golf Hole in one! Target practice was more appealing to Josh when I mentioned marshmallows☃️ pic.twitter.com/ucTZWcCsKC— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) December 22, 2021 Cricket Kevin Pietersen reminisced. Just been sent this…🤣 pic.twitter.com/WH9S8xSsyM— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 22, 2021 Darts Ally Pally was in fine voice. 𝗗𝗼𝗻'𝘁 𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿, 𝗜 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘀𝗮𝘆… 🎶Ally Pally in fine fine voice this afternoon 😍What an atmosphere 🙌 pic.twitter.com/phR7HncHvm— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 22, 2021 Glen Durrant will be happy to see the back of 2021! Goodbye 2021 and good riddance2022 I’m coming for youThank you @TargetDarts @SMC_Flooring @ESCSltd @UltiWindowsNEAmazing sponsors pic.twitter.com/NzmmEGl6dR— Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) December 22, 2021 Boxing Tyson Fury was hard at it. Imagine seeing @Tyson_Fury working out in Central Park 🎄 pic.twitter.com/8EvOA4AM9d— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 22, 2021 Josh Warrington marked three years since his victory over Carl Frampton. 3 year anniversary with Carl…🥊 pic.twitter.com/lfdyXiVmPp— Josh Warrington (@J_Warrington) December 22, 2021 Frank Bruno worked up a sweat. Morning I am making every day structured lots of exercise!! I am asked do I ever get fed up of exercise or the gym? No never it is my medicine, my fix, something I tried to tell the staff in hospital concerning more exercise V less drugs guess what I was ignored! Have a good day pic.twitter.com/Rlixap8nyI— Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) December 22, 2021 Athletics Usain Bolt got festive. Get into the festive season 🎄 pic.twitter.com/FkyBObWbXl— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 22, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Queensland Police mock England’s batting display – Wednesday’s sporting social Lijnders’ assist and Konta calls it a day – Wednesday’s sporting social Antonio’s screamer and Raducanu wraps up 2021 – Wednesday’s sporting social Allan Saint-Maximin says goodbye to Steve Bruce – Wednesday’s sporting social