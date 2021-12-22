Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte in court after arrest at airport

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 7.02pm
Craig Whyte leaving Glasgow High Court (Mark Runnacles/PA)
Craig Whyte leaving Glasgow High Court (Mark Runnacles/PA)

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte has appeared in court in a prosecution brought by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The authority said Mr Whyte has been charged with failing to provide passwords for various laptops and phones.

Mr Whyte was arrested on Tuesday at Manchester Airport at the request of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) by officers from Greater Manchester Police.

He appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and indicated a plea of not guilty.

Ibrox stadium
Mr Whyte previously owned Rangers Football Club (Jane Barlow/PA)

The FCA said that the arrest was in relation to alleged non-disclosure of key passwords for various laptops and phones, which were seized from Mr Whyte by a warrant issued under s176 Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 on April 18 2018.

The authority said: “Mr Whyte was charged with failing to comply with a Statutory Notice issued under Section 49 Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 (RIPA 2000).

“This is the first prosecution by the FCA in relation to this offence.”

The FCA said that Mr Whyte elected for trial in the Crown Court which is due to take place in Manchester next month.

He was granted conditional bail.

