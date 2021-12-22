Montrose hot on the heels of Cove Rangers after win over Peterhead

An error occurred. Please try again.

Montrose moved to within two points of cinch League One leaders Cove Rangers with a 2-0 win over Peterhead at Links Park.

Andrew Steeves put the Gable Endies ahead after just six minutes when he headed home Liam Callaghan’s corner.

Steeves then turned provider as Montrose doubled their lead in the 74th minute, Blair Lyons tucking home the full-back’s cross.

Goalkeeper Aaron Lennox kept his side in charge with a fine save from Jason Brown’s header while Cammy Ballantyne was dismissed late on for the hosts, but it mattered little to the outcome as Montrose extended their unbeaten run in the league to 12 matches.