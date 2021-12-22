Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou rues missed chances as Hoops are held by St Mirren

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 10.56pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou bemoaned his side’s finishing at St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou bemoaned his side’s finishing at St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ange Postecoglou claimed Celtic lacked composure in front of goal following his side’s 0-0 stalemate against Covid-affected St Mirren in Paisley.

Celtic dominated the cinch Premiership match but could not get the breakthrough and had to settle for a draw which leaves them six points behind leaders Rangers.

The Parkhead boss, who made six enforced changes to the side which won the Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian on Sunday, said: “We should have won the game.

“We created enough chances and we dominated the whole game but we lacked some composure and quality in the final third to finish them off.

“It wasn’t a night when everything went right for St Mirren because we did a lot wrong.

“It wasn’t really good defending, it was our own cause that we didn’t score.

“We had enough chances to win a couple of games. If you don’t take them, that’s what you get.

“It’s not down to personnel. We had good chances for the guys out there to take them.

“We should have won and if we’d more composure and people had been stronger in their intent, we would have done.”

The former Australia boss was asked about the decision taken earlier in the night that means the cinch Premiership break will start after the Boxing Day fixtures.

The subsequent two rounds of fixtures have been postponed following restrictions on crowd numbers, which were announced by the Scottish Government on Tuesday.

The decision came after a meeting of the Scottish Professional Football League board.

He said: “I am very supportive of our club’s stance. It makes sense to me to use the natural break.

“I have said all along that fans are an integral part of this game.

“If having that break gives us a chance, without guarantees, to get them back in rather that playing behind closed doors it’s much better. I don’t like playing behind closed doors.”

Buddies boss Jim Goodwin’s squad was stricken by Covid which cost him 11 players and a request to postpone the match was refused by the SPFL.

Asked if St Mirren had considered forfeiting the game, he said: “Yeah, it was my recommendation to the board that we should just refuse to play.

“But I think the sanctions and ramifications for the club would have been difficult.

“We won a legal battle last year when they tried to take points off us.

“I felt we could have done the same again.

“It doesn’t matter now what we could or should have done. It’s an incredible result, up there with the best points St Mirren have had in the Premiership.

“I take no credit for that. Every player, to a man, deserves the credit.

“We trained once in six days, we didn’t do shape.

“Some of the boys only really met each other a few hours before the game. I am so proud of them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]