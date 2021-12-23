Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Newcastle enter race for signature of Tottenham’s Joe Rodon

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 7.38am
The Telegraph and The Times report that Newcastle United ⁠are targeting Tottenham and Wales centre-back Joe Rodon (PA)
The Telegraph and The Times report that Newcastle United ⁠are targeting Tottenham and Wales centre-back Joe Rodon (PA)

What the papers say

The Telegraph and The Times report that Newcastle ⁠are targeting Tottenham and Wales centre-back Joe Rodon — already watched closely by Brighton, Watford and Leeds ⁠— as part of an effort to strengthen their defence. The Telegraph writes Magpies manager Eddie Howe has also flagged Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier and Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski as possibilities, although the paper played down the chances of the latter moving.

Boubacar Kamara could leave France for Old Trafford, according to the Sun. The paper, which cites L’Equipe, says the 22-year-old is stuck in a stalemate with his club Marseille over a new contract. Manchester United could agree a pre-contract with the defensive midfielder from January 1 if his troubles with Marseille persist.

The Express says Liverpool will have to take on almost 20 rivals for the signature of talented Polish player Kacper Kozlowski. The 18-year-old is being shopped around by his club Pogon Szczecin for some £7million, with the Express reporting the Reds have offered £10m for the midfielder dubbed the “next Kevin de Bruyne”.

Scottish rivalry is emerging in the battle over Iceland winger Albert Gudmundsson, according to the Telegraph. Celtic and Rangers are going “head to head” for the 24-year-old, whose current contract at AZ Alkmaar in Holland expires in six months.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kieran Trippier
Several clubs are keen to bring Kieran Trippier back to the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)

Kieran Trippier: The Atletico Madrid defender not only is being chased by Newcastle, but also Manchester United and Tottenham, according to 90min.

Jonathan David: The Canada striker’s agent has confirmed he will leave Lille next year after links to Arsenal and West Ham were reported, according to Radio Canada.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier