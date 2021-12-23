Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe ‘confused’ at lack of VAR interventions

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 11.18am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is seeking clarity over the use of VAR (Richard Sellers/PA)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted his confusion over the use of VAR amid a burning sense of injustice on Tyneside following a series of controversial decisions.

The Magpies, who are facing yet another fight for Premier League survival, have been denied penalties at key moments in each of their last two games and conceded a contentious equaliser at Liverpool with midfielder Isaac Hayden lying prone in the box.

Howe is seeking clarity from referees’ body the Professional Game Match Officials Limited at the end of a week which also left Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp exasperated after seeing Tottenham’s Harry Kane escape a red card, but his full-back Andy Robertson dismissed after a yellow card was upgraded.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota, left, scores with Newcastle's Isaac Hayden, second right, lying injured
The Newcastle boss said: “I’m just slightly confused about the use of VAR. Initially when VAR was introduced, it was used regularly to try to get the right decision because ultimately that’s what we’re all after, we’re all after the right decision at that moment. But for some reason, I think the use has been diluted.

“All we’re asking for is just some clarity on the decisions, really, and how the officials at the time, whether it’s on the pitch or the use of VAR, have come to those decisions. That’s all we’re asking for.”

Howe’s men had taken a shock lead at Anfield when Diogo Jota levelled after referee Mike Dean had allowed play to continue with Hayden lying inside the penalty area having apparently suffered a head injury, and went on to lose 3-1 with midfielder Ryan Fraser later seeing penalty appeals waved away after he had gone down under Trent Alexander-Arnold’s challenge.

The Scotland international was the man on the receiving end once again on Sunday when he was taken out by Manchester City keeper Ederson at St James’ Park – although not in the opinion of match official Martin Atkinson – with the home side already trailing 2-0 and on their way to a 4-0 defeat.

Ryan Fraser appeals in vain for a penalty against Manchester City
Asked about the use of VAR, Howe said: “I don’t see it effectively intervening as much as it did in the early stages in a positive way, and I feel that’s definitely affected us in recent games, where especially looking at Ryan Fraser’s incident against Manchester City, you think VAR has to come in.

“That’s the job. If the referee doesn’t see it for whatever reason, then he gets help.

“There’s been definitely a feeling of injustice, I can sense that among the group, I think there’s been disbelief at a few things in the games that have gone against us.

“But it’s very much a case of looking to the future and just trying to educate ourselves on why certain things haven’t happened and the use of VAR, which I think has definitely been contentious as far as we’ve been concerned, definitely.”

