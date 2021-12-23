Oldham back down on bans for fans who criticised owner Abdallah Lemsagam

An error occurred. Please try again.

Oldham have rescinded the decision to ban three fans who had publicly criticised Latics owner Abdallah Lemsagam.

The trio, including Bradley Knowles, who is a director of the Oldham Athletic Supporters’ Foundation, were informed through a letter from Oldham’s general manager Steve Brown that they would not be able to attend first-team and youth matches – home and away – for three years.

The decision was met with widespread criticism on social media and an Oldham statement released on Wednesday said: “After receiving representations from the three fans in question, an appeal committee of the club has decided to rescind the ban on the three fans and replace it with a final written warning.

“Should any of the behaviour be repeated again, a banning order will be issued.”

Oldham non-executive director Richard Bowden had announced he was resigning from the board over the issue.

The letters sent to the three fans stated: “You have regularly displayed your desire to promote your dislike of Oldham Athletic Football Club, its management and its progression; and you are influencing others to do the same.”

There have been a number of protests regarding Lemsagam’s ownership of the Latics.

Oldham sit second bottom of the Football League and on Boxing Day entertain Scunthorpe, the only side beneath them in the Sky Bet League Two table.