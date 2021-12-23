Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fleetwood’s Callum Camps fit for Shrewsbury clash

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 12.50pm
Callum Camps is back after suffering a fractured skull (David Davies/PA)
Fleetwood have Callum Camps available for their home game with Shrewsbury on Boxing Day.

The 26-year-old midfielder suffered a fractured skull in their 2-1 loss to Burton in the FA Cup last month but made his return off the bench last week.

Daniel Batty is also available after serving his suspension for the straight red card he received in the 5-1 loss to Accrington earlier this month.

Midfielder Jordan Rossiter continues to recover from injury but will miss out.

Tom Bloxham is missing for Shrewsbury through suspension.

The 18-year-old striker was sent off five minutes before half-time in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Cheltenham after an altercation with Chris Hussey.

Ryan Bowman (hamstring) and defender Aaron Pierre (knee) both returned from injury off the bench in that game and are in contention to feature this time round.

Steve Cotterill gave his squad a few days off after some players received their second Covid jabs or booster jabs after Saturday’s game.

