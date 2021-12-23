Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay fears return of big crowds to Scottish grounds could take a while

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 2.12pm
Malky Mackay fears the Global Energy Stadium will be sparsely attended after the winter break (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Malky Mackay fears the Global Energy Stadium will be sparsely attended after the winter break (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay fears it will be a long time before big crowds are back in Scottish football grounds.

County and Rangers were the only two cinch Premiership clubs who wanted to play the festive fixtures as scheduled in the wake of new Scottish Government restrictions which limit crowds at outdoor events to a maximum of 500.

In the end, the Scottish Professional Football League board found a compromise that will see Boxing Day games go ahead in near-empty stadiums while the other two rounds have been put back several weeks until after the winter break.

However, Mackay fears the three-week restrictions will be extended as the Scottish Government bids to keep the latest wave of the pandemic to manageable proportions.

Mackay, whose team beat St Johnstone 2-1 on Wednesday night, said: “I think the SPFL board have advised well because had Boxing Day gone, there’s not another spot left to actually play that game. So fixtures wouldn’t be finished. Whereas there’s two spaces for the other two games.

“Overall, I genuinely think, and it’s my own opinion, that it might be a while before we see big crowds in stadia again.

“I don’t see governments changing that for a while. So we are going to having to be doing this anyway.

“I get why the break was brought forward but I also don’t believe, in three weeks’ time, everybody is going to be back in stadia again.”

County had 151 supporters at McDiarmid Park as 2,249 fans defied government calls to consider whether to go to games ahead of the restrictions coming into force on Boxing Day.

Mackay, whose team face Hearts at Tynecastle on Boxing Day, said: “We love playing with fans in stadiums. Last Wednesday night when Celtic came up with 3,000, the stadium was rocking.

“It was great that our fans went to Perth on Wednesday night, I was absolutely buzzing. It was fantastic that three days before Christmas that amount of our fans decided to come down. There is a real young group who are starting to follow us with real excitement.

“But overall it’s tough times for everyone and we have all just got to make the best of it.

“The 12 chairmen came to an amicable decision with the SPFL and there was a compromise for everyone to play Boxing Day.

“And then I think we will be going back into fairly empty stadiums after that, unfortunately.”

