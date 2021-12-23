Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hallam Hope among options if Oldham decide to make changes for Scunthorpe clash

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 3.24pm
Oldham's Hallam Hope came off the bench and scored against Forest Green (Tess Derry/PA)
Oldham’s Hallam Hope came off the bench and scored against Forest Green (Tess Derry/PA)

Oldham interim boss Selim Benachour must decide whether to shuffle his pack again for the Boxing Day visit of fellow League Two strugglers Scunthorpe.

Benachour made five changes to the side that lost at Tranmere for the game against high-flying Forest Green last time out but it was his substitutions during the match that made the biggest difference.

Both Hallam Hope and Jack Stobbs scored after climbing off the bench as Oldham recovered from 4-1 down to claim a remarkable 5-5 draw, and they could be in line for starting spots this weekend.

The Latics are currently second-bottom in League Two, with opponents Scunthorpe below them on goal difference.

Keith Hill has no fresh concerns ahead of the Iron’s trip to Boundary Park.

Alex Kenyon is still doubtful after picking up a groin injury against Bradford.

Hill told the club website that despite being disappointed their game against Bristol Rovers was postponed due to Coronavirus, it has given his squad “an opportunity to get stronger and more ready”.

The Scunthorpe boss could opt to stick with the same side that drew 0-0 at Hartlepool earlier in the month, with forward Ryan Loft and goalkeeper Rory Watson both starting following a return from injury.

