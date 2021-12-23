Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christie Elliott: Dundee must stick together to fix poor run of results

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 3.58pm
Christie Elliott is looking for Boxing Day points (David Young/PA)
Christie Elliott is looking for Boxing Day points (David Young/PA)

Dundee’s Christie Elliott believes they must stick together to overturn their difficult run of results.

James McPake’s side have suffered four consecutive defeats but the three games since a 3-0 loss at Ibrox have all been close affairs which were decided by one goal.

Dundee won three of their four previous matches and Elliott knows things can turn quickly if they maintain their belief and application going into their Boxing Day cinch Premiership clash with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

“We just need to stick together,” the full-back said. “It will come, we do create chances.

“We saw good play on Saturday and previous games, we have just not got the result that we needed. Once we do get that win it will push on from there.”

The former Partick Thistle player added: “Aberdeen have always been a tough team to play, always got a good squad, a good team of players.

“No matter the game in this league, it’s always a hard game to play but we are confident in ourselves and we are hopefully going to go there and get three points.”

The match will be played in front of just 500 Aberdeen fans following new coronavirus restrictions.

“It’s a big change, as we have seen from last season to this season, fans do make the difference,” Elliott said.

“Especially a Boxing Day game, the atmosphere is normally really good. It should be a good following, a good atmosphere, and without the fans it is a different game.

“You have got to go into the game in the same way, it’s a game of football at the end of the day, but the fans do make a big difference.”

