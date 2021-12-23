Adam Jackson expected to return as Lincoln take on MK Dons

An error occurred. Please try again.

Adam Jackson should be back for Lincoln’s game against MK Dons at the LNER Stadium on Boxing Day.

Jackson was forced off in the 18th minute of the Imps’ 2-0 loss to Crewe and missed their game against Cheltenham but could come back into the fold in time for Sunday.

Liam Bridcutt has started each of Lincoln’s last two games after returning from injury and is looking to feature once again.

Conor McGrandles will be hoping to start against his former club

Max Watters may not be available for NK Dons for the weekend.

The 22-year-old has missed Dons’ last three league games through injury but is hoping to be fit enough for Liam Manning over a busy Christmas period.

Troy Parrott is available once again after serving his suspension.

The Dons will be looking to win for the first time in three league games across all competitions.