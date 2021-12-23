Hull boss Grant McCann among absentees for Blackburn visit after Covid outbreak

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hull boss Grant McCann will miss the Boxing Day clash with Blackburn after testing positive for Covid-19.

McCann and several other members of staff and players are self-isolating after a series of positive tests within the camp, and assistant head coach Cliff Byrne will take charge of Sunday’s game.

Defender Alfie Jones is closing in on a return after resuming training following a two-month lay-off with a hamstring injury.

Lewie Coyle is close to joining him following ankle surgery, while fellow defender Brandon Fleming is also back on the training pitch, and there are no fresh injury concerns following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

In-form Blackburn are also keeping a close eye on Covid concerns with “one or two” players having reported symptoms during the build-up to the game.

Rovers were awaiting the results of PCR tests after some players missed training earlier in the week, although they are hopeful that the symptoms were a result of recent vaccination.

Manager Tony Mowbray otherwise has no fresh issues and will hope to welcome midfielder Bradley Dack back from knee ligament damage in the new year.

That would leave only striker Ian Poveda and midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello on the long-term casualty list.