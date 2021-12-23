Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen players shouldn’t need Scott Brown to ‘push them on’ – Stephen Glass

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 4.16pm
Scott Brown was absent at Easter Road (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass questioned whether his players needed Scott Brown to cajole them after they suffered a 1-0 defeat by Hibernian without their captain.

Brown was missing through illness and Glass appeared to be trying to spark a reaction after the Dons lost to a Ryan Porteous set-piece goal at Easter Road.

Glass told RedTV: “We looked lifeless and energy-less almost and there was no reason for it because we had the free week and they had a big week with a lot of big games and energy taken out of them. It didn’t look like that.

“I was almost asking the boys… the glaring omission for me is… do they need Scott to push them on and kick them and poke them and make them do it? Professionally they need to be better at it.”

Glass is looking for a response when Aberdeen host Dundee on Boxing Day in front of a reduced capacity crowd of 500.

“From here, we owe ourselves and our supporters a better performance on Boxing Day than we gave (at Easter Road),” he said.

“We’d won three in a row, the boys were feeling good about themselves and we wanted to keep that going at Hibs.

“We didn’t and so it’s even more important we go into the break on the back of a win.

“With Hibs playing Dundee United on Sunday, there’s an opportunity to jump up the table again and we need to take it.

“It’s important we get three points and push ourselves up the league.

“We want to go into the break on a high and obviously there will be a lot of people watching from home, which is unfortunate. You saw what an atmosphere does for a game at Easter Road.

“The fans travelled in huge numbers, which is brilliant for a Wednesday night, and we are just disappointed with the performance we put on for them.”

