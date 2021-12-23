Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Thomas Frank believes Brentford will benefit from cup outing against Chelsea

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 4.40pm
Thomas Frank was pleased to see his side back in action despite defeat to Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Frank was pleased to see his side back in action despite defeat to Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Brentford manager Thomas Frank believes his side will be all the better for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup run-out against Chelsea, even though they lost.

The Bees’ hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the competition were dashed as they conceded twice in the last 10 minutes to go down 2-0 to Thomas Tuchel’s side at the Brentford Community Stadium.

After two Premier League postponements for coronavirus-related reasons, however, Frank was simply happy to be back in action.

“I think the game was very important for us to get up to speed,” said the Dane, whose side travel to Brighton on Boxing Day.

“After six says where we couldn’t train – yes they were running but it’s not the same – you saw the impact of that when training (resumed).

“There were quite a few of the players that didn’t feel that fresh and were struggling in certain spells.

“They got through it because it was only six days but now the system just got that boost and they will be ready to go on Boxing Day.”

The game on Sunday will be Brentford’s first league outing in 16 days after games against Manchester United and Southampton were called off following Covid-19 outbreaks at clubs.

Frank has confirmed there have been no new positive cases among his squad this week.

He said: “We had the 13 (last week), then on Saturday one (more). Since then none, so all negative.”

Frank is hopeful main striker Ivan Toney will be ready to start at the Amex Stadium.

The 25-year-old, who has scored five goals this season, returned as a second-half substitute against Chelsea having been one of the players to have contracted the virus.

Speaking at a press conference, Frank said: “Let’s see, but it’s no secret that if he’s fit and available I would like to start him and try to play him as many minutes as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier