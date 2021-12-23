Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cheltenham skipper Will Boyle nears return but will miss out against Plymouth

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 4.40pm
Cheltenham skipper Will Boyle is around a week away from a return (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cheltenham skipper Will Boyle is around a week away from a return (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cheltenham skipper Will Boyle will miss Sunday’s League One clash with Plymouth as he closes in on a return.

Defender Boyle has been out of action since October, but is around a week away from rejoining the squad.

Manager Michael Duff revealed after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Shrewsbury that one unnamed player had tested positive for Covid-19 with another having symptoms.

Midfielder Elliot Bonds has been recalled from his loan spell at Kidderminster and could be involved.

Plymouth could have wing-back Conor Grant back in contention following his recovery from a pelvic injury.

Grant has missed the last two games, but has returned to training and is fighting for a place for the game at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

However, striker Jordon Garrick deputised ably in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Charlton and could retain his place.

Grant’s return would further boost competition within the squad with Ryan Broom, Niall Ennis, Luke Jephcott and George Cooper having all been named among the substitutes at the weekend.

