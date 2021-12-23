Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Porteous backs Shaun Maloney style of play at Hibs to bring best out of him

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 4.48pm
Ryan Porteous scored the first goal of the Shaun Maloney era (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ryan Porteous scored the first goal of the Shaun Maloney era (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous feels Shaun Maloney’s style of play can bring out the best in him after a promising start to the new manager’s reign.

Porteous scored the only goal and collected the man-of-the-match award as Hibs beat Aberdeen 1-0 at Easter Road on Wednesday night.

The centre-back told Hibs TV: “There’s loads of different ways to win a football match and this manager has brought in a different style.

“I did enjoy playing it. I think it can really highlight the strengths of my game, in possession and out of possession. I enjoyed it and I am looking forward to the future.

“It was a different way of playing. The gaffer is trying to implement a different style. Although he was only in for a couple of days, I thought we did well.

“I thought first half we controlled it, dominated the ball. It was probably just (about) trying to be a bit braver at breaking the lines and trying to break Aberdeen down rather than just keeping the ball.

“But I thought it was good, I enjoyed it and I was delighted to get the goal.”

Porteous scored his ninth goal for Hibs when he headed home a 64th-minute corner but it was the first time the team had gone on to win after he netted.

“I have actually known that,” the 22-year-old said. “I don’t know why, I have thought about it before. I was thinking on the pitch, we always draw when I score. So it was good to finally get that monkey off my back.”

Porteous was just as happy with the clean sheet, the second in a row at Easter Road after Hibs went 11 games without shutting out their opponents.

“We are delighted to get back-to-back clean sheets in the league, it’s something we want more of as defenders, clean sheets,” Porteous said. “I don’t think we have had enough of them this season.”

