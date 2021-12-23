Port Vale without Dan Jones for Salford clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Port Vale will be without Dan Jones for their clash with Salford.

The defender is serving a suspension after picking up a red card against Newport.

The Valiants are struggling with injuries and are missing options at the top of the pitch including James Wilson, Jamie Proctor and Devante Rodney.

Vale boss Darrell Clarke could opt to put Ben Garrity up front again after the midfielder scored in the side’s last outing against Newport.

Salford manager Gary Bowyer could tweak his side when they travel to Vale Park.

Corrie Ndaba, Matty Willock, D’Mani Mellor, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Ian Henderson have all been out with injury and are unlikely to feature.

The Ammies were handed a boost with forward Ash Hunter returning from suspension last time out, and he provided an assist in their 1-0 win against Stevenage last Saturday.

Salford are currently 13th in League Two with three wins from their last five league games.