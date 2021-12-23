Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Port Vale without Dan Jones for Salford clash

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 5.02pm
Port Vale host Salford on Boxing Day (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Port Vale host Salford on Boxing Day (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Port Vale will be without Dan Jones for their clash with Salford.

The defender is serving a suspension after picking up a red card against Newport.

The Valiants are struggling with injuries and are missing options at the top of the pitch including James Wilson, Jamie Proctor and Devante Rodney.

Vale boss Darrell Clarke could opt to put Ben Garrity up front again after the midfielder scored in the side’s last outing against Newport.

Salford manager Gary Bowyer could tweak his side when they travel to Vale Park.

Corrie Ndaba, Matty Willock, D’Mani Mellor, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Ian Henderson have all been out with injury and are unlikely to feature.

The Ammies were handed a boost with forward Ash Hunter returning from suspension last time out, and he provided an assist in their 1-0 win against Stevenage last Saturday.

Salford are currently 13th in League Two with three wins from their last five league games.

