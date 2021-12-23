Zach Clough set to sit out Carlisle’s Boxing Day home fixture with Rochdale By Press Association December 23 2021, 5.04pm Zach Clough is unlikely to play a part on Boxing Day (Tim Goode/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Carlisle’s Zach Clough is unlikely to be available for Rochdale’s visit to Brunton Park on Boxing Day. The 26-year-old has not played for the Blues since their 2-1 FA cup loss to Shrewsbury when he was forced off in the first half. Carlisle boss Keith Millen will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this season. The Blues have had a two-week break after last week’s game against Bradford was postponed after a Covid outbreak in the Bantams camp. Jake Beesley will be looking to continue his fine run of form when Dale travel to Cumbria. The 25-year-old has scored four goals in his last two games, taking his campaign tally to 12 in all competitions. Jimmy Keohane is missing for Robbie Stockdale with a foot injury. Rochdale could move into the top half of the table with a victory at the weekend. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Robbie Stockdale has options for Rochdale’s visit of Newport Jake Beesley’s brace earns Rochdale victory at Barrow Striker Matt Done set to miss out once more as Rochdale prepare to face Sutton