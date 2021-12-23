Dundee Utd boss Tam Courts hit by fresh Covid cases but could welcome back trio

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United manager Tam Courts has fresh cases of Covid-19 to contend with for the home game against Hibernian.

However, Benjamin Siegrist, Peter Pawlett and Ian Harkes could return to the squad after missing last weekend’s defeat to Rangers while self-isolating.

Calum Butcher is suspended, while Dylan Levitt, Liam Smith, Marc McNulty, Max Biamou and Lewis Neilson are among those expected to remain sidelined by injury while Jeando Fuchs is suspended.

Hibs midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes is a fitness doubt for the trip to Tannadice.

The Irishman went off injured against Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Hibs are without Kyle Magennis, who remains troubled by a groin problem, while Melker Hallberg and Sean Mackie are still working their way back to fitness after lengthy lay-offs.