FPL tips: Spurs provide the booster as coronavirus hits

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 5.20pm
Son Heung-min, left, and Ben Davies are among the Tottenham players to consider this week (John Walton/PA)
Son Heung-min, left, and Ben Davies are among the Tottenham players to consider this week (John Walton/PA)

Coronavirus concerns will again shape Fantasy Premier League selections for the Boxing Day fixtures.

Liverpool’s game against Leeds has already been postponed, causing problems for managers reliant on Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, while Watford’s outbreak and the resulting postponement of their game at Wolves robs FPL of its top-scoring striker in Emmanuel Dennis.

Here, the PA news agency seeks to help you navigate the ever-changing situation.

Hot Spurs

Top defensive picks for FPL gameweek 19
Tottenham provide the strongest options in another tricky week (PA graphic)

PA’s Transfer Score metric combines form, cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating (FDR) into one figure – though a useful fifth factor this week might be Covid-19 status.

And with Tottenham just coming out of their own outbreak as other teams suffer, their players are highly fancied – particularly in defence.

Ben Davies is the top-rated player of gameweek 19 by transfer score – his seven points per game form boosted by a bargain £4.5million price, two per cent ownership and a favourable run of fixtures.

Team-mate Davinson Sanchez ranks second in the league – though a repeat of his rare goal against Norwich should not be counted on. Eric Dier is not far behind but misses out on the final podium place behind West Ham full-back Arthur Masuaku.

Hugo Lloris also ranks second amongst goalkeepers once Wolves’ Jose Sa is excluded, with West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski the top pick and David De Gea in third for Manchester United.

Son is shining

Top midfield picks for FPL gameweek 19
James Maddison and Son Heung-min are among the top midfielders (PA graphic)

Spurs also have one of the week’s top midfield picks as goals in three straight games vault Son Heung-min into consideration.

The South Korea star’s 88 points for the season rank sixth at his position behind inactive Reds trio Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Crystal Palace’s Conor Gallagher, and 28 have come in those last three weeks.

With games upcoming against Palace, Southampton and a Watford team who should be back in action by New Year’s Day, Spurs look to be in shape to repay any managers let down by their postponements in gameweeks 16 and 17.

One of those was against Leicester, who provide our top-ranked midfielder in James Maddison after overcoming their own outbreak. Maddison’s 10.8 points per game in FPL’s form window leads the league.

Fred remains an FPL factor amid his revival under Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Striker light

Top attacking picks for FPL gameweek 19
Armando Broja could be an emergency Emmanuel Dennis replacement (PA graphic)

Dennis was the only striker ranked in the top 40 players by transfer score prior to Watford’s postponement, leaving slim pickings up front.

Southampton’s Armando Broja leads the way from Neal Maupay and Salomon Rondon, with all three only rated in the 50s by transfer score.

Broja is one of three Saints forwards with 47 points for the season but with Che Adams and Adam Armstrong out injured, the Albanian is the natural pick – at £5.1m he also has the advantage of being cheap enough to step in for Dennis.

