Simon Sluga available to return for Luton as they host Bristol City

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 5.32pm
Simon Sluga could return for Luton (Nick Potts/PA)
Simon Sluga could return in goal as Luton host Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship on Boxing Day.

The Hatters’ regular number one missed the win at Blackpool earlier this month through illness but and was an unused substitute for the side’s last outing against Fulham on December 11.

Luton have not played since because last week’s clash against Reading was postponed.

After conceding just one goal in his two appearances, however, James Shea may hope to hold onto the place a little longer.

Former Leicester midfielder Andy King is hoping to prove his fitness for Bristol City after a hamstring injury.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined since October but has been playing a full part in training in recent weeks as he nears a return.

Callum O’Dowda, who was not risked against Huddersfield last weekend due to a tight groin, appears to be winning his battle to be fit.

Joe Williams is not yet ready to return after a hamstring injury.

